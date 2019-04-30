Bossier Sheriff looking for a few ‘Young Marines’

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says there are a few spots open for young volunteers for the next recruit training class of the Bossier Sheriff’s Young Marines.

The Young Marines is for boys and girls aged 8 to 18, and training for Class 37 will take place weekdays from June 3 – 18 at the Young Marines headquarters located at 1518 Cox Street in Bossier City. Graduation will be held on June 18 at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Viking Drive Substation, with a rehearsal on June 17.

Young Marines is a volunteer program where youngsters want to do good and improve themselves. Once they graduate from the recruit training phase, they continue training sessions and meetings each week to continue leadership growth, conduct community service, and engage in various youth activities.

The Young Marines program is a national program founded in 1958 and is the official youth program of the United States Marine Corps. The program instills the Marine Corps values of honor, courage and commitment and promotes a healthy drug-free lifestyle, and the training promotes leadership skills, physical training, teamwork, discipline and confidence building skills. More than 1,300 young men and women have graduated from the Bossier Sheriff’s Young Marines program since its inception here in 2002.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Young Marines is sponsored and administered by Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and is commanded by Deputy Lex Webb, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

To obtain a Young Marines application, stop by the Viking Drive Substation at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City or go to www.bossiersheriff.com and click under Support Services Division on the top left side. You can always find out more by calling the Young Marines headquarters at 318-549-6815 or the Viking Drive Substation at 318-965-3500. Orientation for Class 37 will take place on May 18 at 1 p.m.