From Staff Reports:

Video (Courtesy of Bossier Sheriff’s Office): Sheriff Whittington and BPPJ President Glenn Benton discuss rising Red River and potential flooding:

VIDEO.Sheriff, BPPJ Talk Flooding (480p)

The heavy rains experienced in our area last night (on top of the heavy rains received earlier last week) have added extra water volume to the basin in South Bossier Parish. The focal point of the flooding threat is the Red River. At this time, Red Chute Bayou, Bayou Bodcau and the Flat River are not expected to cause any flooding problems.

The Red River (and nearby areas) is expected to be the root problem area where flooding is possible. The Red River will crest on Monday February 26, 2018. The crest is expected at 31 ft. (one foot above the Red River’s 30 ft. flood stage).

Residents need to stay alert as more severe weather with 1-3” of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday February 28th. However, even with the additional rainfall expected at this time, the crest of the Red River is still predicted to remain at 31 ft. If high winds occur with Wednesday’s weather system, the heavily saturated ground can possibly result in trees falling very easily.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is monitoring this situation closely with South Bossier Parish being the main location of concern.

Bossier Sheriff, Bossier City officials and Bossier Parish Police Jury officials meet Sunday to assess the rising Red River and other waterways

