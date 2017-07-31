Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is warning residents about a scam in which someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer is tricking residents into sending money for missing jury duty.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has received calls recently from residents about this type of scam. They are telling detectives that someone claiming to be a Bossier law enforcement officer contacts them asking for money because they missed jury duty. The caller tells them they need to go to their local Rite Aid and purchase a bond voucher, or they will be charged with a misdemeanor. When the resident asks the caller to provide them documentation, the scammers tell them that it is illegal for them to send anything in writing.

The truth of the matter is simply this: While it is possible someone from the Bossier Parish Courthouse or Bossier Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement will contact you if you’ve missed jury duty, they will never ask you for money.

The adage continues to apply – If you feel you are being scammed or something doesn’t feel right when someone contacts you by phone, mail or e-mail, it probably is a scam. You can always contact the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court regarding jury duty or the appropriate agency to talk to them about your situation BEFORE you fall victim to scam.

As always, you can contact your Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 to report any scam or criminal activity.