Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington squared off with Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator for the second annual “Ring the Bell” Red Kettle Challenge for the Salvation Army last December, and once again Bossier Parish came out on top.

For the second year in a row, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office beat Caddo Sheriff’s Office in the “Ring the Bell” competition by a total of $75. Bossier raised $1,712.18 and Caddo raised $1,637.09.

Major Ray Morton with the Salvation Army presented the Sheriff with a plaque officially crowning Bossier this year’s champs. The Salvation Army reports the Red Kettle Campaign totals for last year were around $200,000. Major Morton said they are thankful for the participation and efforts of both parishes.

“I’m glad we won for the second year in a row and that’s good, but the real winner in the competition is our community,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Our efforts help this great organization live up to their motto, ‘Doing The Most Good’.”