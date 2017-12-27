Photo Courtesy of Bossier Sheriff’s Office

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday evening starting at 10 p.m. and run into Sunday morning, Dec. 30-31, at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish.

The goal of the checkpoint is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road before they cause injury or death to themselves or others, as well as increase public awareness to the seriousness of driving while impaired. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police will assist.

Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-965-2203.

The sobriety checkpoint is being conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.