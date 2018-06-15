Update at 7:05 a.m.: One person is now reported to be dead from gunshot wounds following a Friday morning shooting in Haughton. There are no suspects and no arrests have been made at this time. One man was found fatally wounded beside the roadway in the 600 block of Parker Rd. (off of Bellevue Rd.) in Haughton.

Original Story post at 6:47 a.m.: Reports are coming in to the BPT newsroom of a shooting in Haughton.

The incident is reported to have occurred in the 600 block of Parker Rd. and is being investigated by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

BPT will update this developing story as more information is made available.