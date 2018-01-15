Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are monitoring the wintry weather heading our way and want to ensure residents and motorists stay safe.

As of early Monday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area starting Monday night into Tuesday. NWS says rain will begin Monday evening, quickly turning into freezing rain, sleet and snow overnight. They say that roads and bridges could become very slick with an anticipated snow accumulation of one to three inches here in Bossier Parish.

Here are some safety tips for driving in wintry weather:

Do not get on the roadways unless absolutely necessary. If so, tell someone where you are going.

Monitor the latest weather and road conditions and allow plenty of time to get to your destination.

Clear snow and ice from your windows, headlights and tail lights prior to driving.

Make sure your cell phone is charged.

Always keep your gas tank topped off.

Ensure your tires are properly inflated.

Wear your seatbelt.

Leave plenty of room for stopping – be sure and brake carefully and early, since it takes more time to stop while driving in adverse conditions.

Remember, bridges will ice sooner than the normal roadways.

Ensure you have emergency and safety equipment in your vehicle – ice scraper, jumper cables, flashlight, and warning devices such as flares or battery-operated markers.

Make sure you dress appropriately and even have a blanket and thick outerwear in your vehicle, just in case you get stranded or have to walk to assistance.

Don’t use your cruise control in wintry conditions as road conditions can change quickly with sudden slippery spots, and the quick touch to your brakes to deactivate cruise control could cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Slow down! Then revert back to the first point – if you don’t need to be out and about, then don’t, and wait until the bad weather passes.

Bossier deputies will continually monitor and patrol the roadways to keep residents and motorists safe. Remember, schools here in Bossier Parish are closed Tuesday, so there will be less traffic on the roadways. Safety is the key.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LA-DOTD) says they are prepared and will have crews out at 3 a.m. north of I-20 surveying state roads in Bossier Parish. They will pre-salt and salt as needed according to weather conditions and as soon as the DOTD survey crews detect issues.

The Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (BOHSEP) will continue to monitor the situation and work with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office on further weather or emergency issues.

Sheriff Whittington also encourages residents to look out for your neighbors, especially the elderly, during this winter storm, as well as bring your pets inside or provide adequate shelter for them.

As always, if you have an emergency situation, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at any time at (318) 965-2203.