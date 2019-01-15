Bossier Sheriff’s Office promotes two deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies to the rank of sergeant in a ceremony Monday morning in the Sheriff’s conference room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston officially handed out the sergeant chevrons to Deputy Tony Broadway, who was promoted after 9-years of service in the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Broadway started his law enforcement career with the Sheriff’s office as a patrol deputy. He then transferred to the motorcycle patrol unit. With his promotion Sgt. Broadway officially became the supervisor for the motorcycle patrol unit.

Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston handed out the sergeant chevrons to Deputy Erin Tindall Monday. (Courtesy photo)

Also promoted to the rank of sergeant was Deputy Erin Tindall. Sgt. Tindall is a 12-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who began her career with the Sheriff’s Office in corrections. After 2-years in corrections she transferred to the Civil Division where she worked another 2-years. She then spent the next seven years in the Criminal Division working in patrol, narcotics and as a detective.

Chief Huddleston remarked that Sheriff Whittington is extremely proud to promote both of you guys. “Continue the excellent work ethics and leadership you’ve already displayed, and I’m honored to promote you to the rank of sergeant. Keep up the excellent work,’ said chief Huddleston.