Bossier Sheriff’s Office receives grant to curb DWIs

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has been awarded the Louisiana Highway Safety Impaired Driving Enforcement grant for 2019.

The grant is for $14,000 from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and will be used to increase enforcement of impaired driving and other traffic violations, such as seat belt usage and speed laws, in order to keep Bossier Parish safe.

The grant will also be used in setting up checkpoints throughout Bossier Parish to identify and remove impaired drivers; these checkpoints are typically worked alongside the Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies in the parish.

The increased traffic enforcement is meant to deter impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel and to make the roadways safer. The grant period ends on Sept. 30, 2019.