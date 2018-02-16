Bossier Sheriff’s Office seeks sex offender

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said a man is wanted by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for failing to renew his sex registration and moving without letting law enforcement officers know.

Morris Garnal Hampton, 26, has arrest warrants for failing to renew his sex registration in November last year. He was convicted in 2011 for indecent behavior of a juvenile and is required to renew his sex registration each year for 15 years as a Tier 1 sex offender.

Bossier deputies thoroughly monitor sex offenders in the parish, and when they checked on Hampton, they discovered he no longer lives at the 100 block of Hogan Road in Elm Grove. This is the third time in the past six years that Hampton has failed to register as a sex offender.

Tier 1 sex offenders are required to register annually for 15 years.

Tier 2 sex offenders are required to register every six months for 25 years.

Tier 3 sex offenders are required to register quarterly for life.

You can go this website to determine where sex offenders reside in Bossier Parish –

http://www.bossiersheriff.com/sex-offenders/

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hampton, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.