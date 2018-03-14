The Shreveport Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau is considering making a bid to host the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.

“We are excited to be entertaining the possibility of hosting Miss USA and Miss Teen USA,” said Brandy Evans, SBCTB vice president of communications. “We are looking at the Miss Universe organization to see if it is a good fit for us. This event has a proven track record of producing a direct economic impact in addition to the exposure on TV and social medial that it would bring. We hope to finalize a deal soon.”

Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus told police jurors last week that discussions are ongoing to possibly bring those events to Shreveport and Bossier City in May.

Altimus said he expected the police jury’s financial commitment to a bid for these pageants would be between $30,000 and $50,000.

“Hopefully the benefits of them coming outweigh the costs to get them here,” he said.

Altimus described the potential economic impact as “substantial.” He also added that the area would gain significant exposure through televised coverage of the pageants. The Fox Network has the rights for coverage this year, Altimus said.

Altimus emphasized that it was early in the process, but he brought the item before the police jury to “gauge their temperature” on the prospect. Police Jury President Glenn Benton indicated his support for the pageants coming to the area.

“I think it’s a lot of free publicity for Bossier Parish,” he said. “They’re going to show a lot of shots about how we live around the area. It would be really good for Bossier Parish.”

Shreveport-Bossier hosted pageants about 20 years ago for Miss Universe, Benton said.

