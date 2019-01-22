Bossier store cited for underage alcohol sales

The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force checked nine stores in the parish on Jan. 17 for underage alcohol sales; clerks at eight stores were in compliance, while one clerk from a Bossier City store was cited for selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.

A clerk at this store was found not in compliance with the law and did sell alcohol to underage buyers:

Raceway, 8048 Highway 80, Bossier City (Sold to an underage person)

These eight stores were in compliance with the law that did not sell alcohol to underage buyers:

CVS, 998 Highway 80, Bossier City (No Sale)

Circle K, 5020 Highway 80, Haughton (No Sale)

Dixie Mart, 5315 Highway 80, Haughton (No Sale)

Rogers Corner Store, 6511 Highway 80, Haughton (No Sale)

Haughton General Store, 9011 Highway 157, Haughton (No Sale)

Pilot Travel Center, 490 N. Elm St., Haughton (No Sale)

Buc Stop, 201 N. Elm St. Haughton, LA. 71037 (No Sale)

Dollar General, 120 S. Elm St., Haughton (No Sale)

“We point out those stores and clerks who commit a crime by selling alcohol to underage buyers,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, “and we want to do the same in a positive way for those stores that do the right thing. Compliance with the law and safety of our young people is our goal.”

The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force comprises deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Bossier City Police Department.