Bossier store cited for underage alcohol sales

The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force checked nine stores in the parish on Jan. 17 for underage alcohol sales; clerks at eight stores were in compliance, while one clerk from a Bossier City store was cited for selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
A clerk at this store was found not in compliance with the law and did sell alcohol to underage buyers:
- Raceway, 8048 Highway 80, Bossier City (Sold to an underage person)
These eight stores were in compliance with the law that did not sell alcohol to underage buyers:
- CVS, 998 Highway 80, Bossier City (No Sale)
- Circle K, 5020 Highway 80, Haughton (No Sale)
- Dixie Mart, 5315 Highway 80, Haughton (No Sale)
- Rogers Corner Store, 6511 Highway 80, Haughton (No Sale)
- Haughton General Store, 9011 Highway 157, Haughton (No Sale)
- Pilot Travel Center, 490 N. Elm St., Haughton (No Sale)
- Buc Stop, 201 N. Elm St. Haughton, LA. 71037 (No Sale)
- Dollar General, 120 S. Elm St., Haughton (No Sale)
“We point out those stores and clerks who commit a crime by selling alcohol to underage buyers,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, “and we want to do the same in a positive way for those stores that do the right thing. Compliance with the law and safety of our young people is our goal.”
The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force comprises deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Bossier City Police Department.