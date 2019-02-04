Bossier Superintendent announces retirement amidst federal investigation

Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Scott Smith has retired after news broke last week he is under federal investigation.

The Bossier Parish School Board announced Monday afternoon that Smith tendered his retirement effective immediately.

Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Personnel Mitch Downey will serve as chief administrative officer of the school system.

“We stand tall knowing Bossier Schools remains the same highly-rated, internationally accredited school district as it has been for many years. That has not changed, nor has the fact children are in class today learning, educators are teaching and the daily operations of this district are continuing. As Bossier Schools moves forward, the district remains committed in offering the best education expected by Bossier Parish families and earning the confidence of the community we serve,” said a statement from Bossier Schools.

KTBS reported Friday afternoon that sources told them Smith is being investigated for receiving an illegal shipment of prescription anti-anxiety drugs from overseas.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday night that its detectives assisted the Office of Homeland Security with an investigation of Smith.

Bossier schools confirmed Smith was hospitalized Thursday for an unidentified reason. No criminal charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.

The school system issued a news release Friday morning saying, “We are saddened to have learned Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith was hospitalized overnight. While it is a personnel matter and we will not compromise his privacy, the Bossier Parish School Board asks that you keep Mr. Smith and his family in your thoughts.”

The Board will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 to appoint an interim superintendent and begin the process of seeking a new superintendent.