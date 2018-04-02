The ‘American Idol’ dream continues for Garrett Jacobs.

Jacobs is among the Top 24 contestants (results aired Monday night) in the nationally televised singing competition. He advances to the next round of competition where it’ll be more solo performances and new All-Star duets, where contestants get to sing with their musical idols.

The field will be narrowed down to 14 from there and then it’ll be up to America to vote on who becomes this season’s winner.

Jacobs, 18, is a senior at Benton High School and a worship team leader for the River Valley Church youth group in Bossier City. He made it through the preliminary round of auditions, which aired in February, and secured a golden ticket to Hollywood by impressing the judges — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — with his rendition of James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.”

Jacobs will be honored by the Bossier City Council during their Tuesday (April 3) meeting.

American Idol, now in its 16th season, airs weekly on ABC. The groundbreaking series initially aired in 2002 and has launched the careers of superstars Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry among many others.