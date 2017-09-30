From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a 15-year-old Bossier Parish student was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with Terrorizing after he made threatening comments on social media this weekend.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office quickly began their investigation Saturday morning after information about the threatening acts to Parkway High School quickly spread on social media and began to cause hysteria for concerned parents and students. In just a short time, Bossier deputies identified the male teenage student from Parkway High School. When deputies made contact with him, the teen admitted to detectives that he was having personal problems and posted several threatening comments about the school on social media.

After deputies conducted a thorough investigation with exhaustive cooperation with school officials, the teenager was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

“Today’s arrest can help ease concern for parents,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Our deputies worked closely with school officials throughout most of the day to quickly investigate these threats and make an arrest.”

Sheriff Whittington has a clear message to those who thinks it’s okay to make such threats.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to anyone making threats to cause harm to others or damage to property. You will be found, and you will be arrested.”

** Note: The arrestee is a juvenile, and he will not be identified nor will any booking photo be available.