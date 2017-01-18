Three students received exciting news last week when Bossier Schools Superintendent Scott Smith made a personal visit to their campus to congratulate them as Bossier Schools’ Parish Students of the Year.

Bossier Schools 2017 Parish Students of the Year is Zachary Cryer, Elementary Student of the Year; Elizabeth Gatti, the Middle School Student of the Year; Erin Bullock, High School Student of the Year.

Zachary is a fifth grade student at Kingston Elementary, where he is President of the Student Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes,Team Captain of the Robotics Team, on the “All A Honor Roll,” on the archery team, a National Elementary Honors Society Member and active in other clubs, activities and the community.

Elizabeth is an eighth grade student at Cope Middle School. She is a 2016 Governor Nominee for the Youth Legislature, President of FCA and Co-Captain of the Cope Cheer Squad, a volunteer at the Lighthouse and throughout the community, and an active participant on church mission trips that have included Haiti, Juarez, San Diego and elsewhere.

Erin is a senior at Airline High School. She is the Drum Captain of the Airline Viking Vanguard Band, a National Merit Semi-finalist, mentor in the AHS Freshman Mentor Program, member of the National Honor Society and a student worship leader at her church. Erin is also part of the Louisiana All-State Symphonic Band and the and Four States Symphonic Honor Band.

These students will now represent Bossier Schools at the regional level.