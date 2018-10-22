Bossier’s Tasby named Region 7 LACUE Teacher of the Year

Shandrick Tasby received exciting news last week. The Plantation Park Elementary teacher has been chosen as the LACUE Teacher of the Year for Region 7.

LACUE, the acronym for Louisiana Association of Computer Using Educators, is an organization that encourages and recognizes innovation in teacher technology use. Tasby is a leader in technology not only at PPE, but also in Bossier Parish.

He has trained the PPE staff and teachers at other schools in creative ways to integrate technology into their classrooms. He will be recognized in November at the State Conference in New Orleans.