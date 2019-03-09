Bossier’s valiant comeback falls short in 4A title game

Russell Hedges, BPT Sports Editor

After trailing for most of the game, including by 10 early in the fourth quarter, it looked like the Bossier Bearkats were about to cap a remarkable comeback against Breaux Bridge with a state championship.

Senior guard Jacoby Decker hit a 3-pointer with 3:10 left to play to give Bossier a 58-54 lead in the Class 4A state championship game Friday night at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

But it wasn’t meant to be. The No. 1 seed Bearkats didn’t score again and the No. 3 Tigers rallied for a 61-58 victory.

Bossier finished 32-4. Breaux Bridge finished 32-5.

Bossier had the chance to extend the lead to seven with less than three minutes to play but missed a 3-pointer from the baseline. After Dalton Alexander III hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one, the Bearkats missed a pair of free throws.

Breaux Bridge’s Seth Alexander drove toward the basket and was fouled with 12.3 seconds left. He made both free throws to give the Tigers a 59-58 lead.

Decker got a good 3-point shot off with about 4 seconds left but it wouldn’t fall. Breaux Bridge hit two free throws with 1.4 seconds left.

Seth Alexander, who scored 23 points, was named the game’s MVP. He was 19 of 24 from the line.

Fouls and free throws were a big factor in the game. The Tigers went to the free throw line 44 times and made 26. Bossier shot just 11 free throws, making seven.

Many of the fouls called on Bossier came in the backcourt when the Bearkats were trying to work their press. All of Bossier’s key players got into foul trouble with three picking up their fourth fouls in the third quarter.

Decker led Bossier with 23 points, all in the second half.

Decker and the rest of the Bearkats had trouble getting any shots to fall in the first half. Bossier took 33 shots and made six. Breaux Bridge took just 14, but made nine.

The Bearkats were 0-for-10 from 3-point range until Cody Deen hit one from the corner at the second-quarter buzzer to cut a 15-point Tigers’ lead to 27-15.

“We lost that game in the first half,” Decker said.

Xavien Beasley was the only other Bearkat in double figures with 10 points.

Alexander III added 13 for Breaux Bridge and Kyser Patt added 11.

Note: This report will be updated with more quotes Saturday.