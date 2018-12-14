Boxing: Undefeated fighters to face off Jan. 11 in Showtime event in Shreveport

Boxing: Undefeated fighters to face off Jan. 11 in Showtime event in...

Blue-chip lightweight prospect Devin Haney (21-0) from Las Vegas will fight Xolisani Ndongeni (25-0) from Ducan Village, South Africa, on Jan. 11 at Stageworks of Louisiana in Shreveport.

The scheduled 10-round fight will headline a tripleheader on “ShoBox: The New Generation” (Showtime, 9 p.m.), the network has announced.

The 20-year-old Haney (13 KOs), whose own Devin Haney Promotions will promote its second card, is coming off an impressive win of Juan Carlos Burgos on “ShoBox” on Sept. 28 in San Diego.

Now Haney, a seven-time national junior amateur champion who turned professional in Mexico because he was too young to get a boxing license in the United States, will bring a great headliner to Shreveport-Bossier City.

There will be two other televised fights. Local promoter Amber Bishop of Bishop Promotions will add five more local and regional matchups to the largest boxing event ever showcased in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Local fighters Kendrick Williams, Ariel Juarez and Blake Franklin will be on the card.

Shreveport’s Williams, a member of Karate Mafia, will be making his pro debut. Juarez, of Longview, Texas, and a member of Team 515, won his only pro bout.

Shreveport’s Franklin represents Paxton’s Boxing Gym.

Showtime boxing was last in the Shreveport-Bossier City area in the mid-1990’s. The fights took place at the Stageworks of Louisiana (former Shreveport Expo Hall).

The venue has been used the past few years for movies and productions as a sound stage. This will be the first public event held in the facility since the Shreveport Convention Center opened in downtown Shreveport.