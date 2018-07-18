CLEVELAND – Bossier Parish Community College Athletic Director John Rennie was recently named to the Executive Committee of the National Alliance of Two Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA) at the group’s annual meeting.

“I am honored for this opportunity to serve on the NATYCAA Executive Committee alongside other athletic directors from two-year colleges across the country,” said Rennie. “My goal as a member of this committee is to assist with the professional development efforts made by NATYCAA as well as bring more awareness to our area of the opportunities and competitiveness that two-year college athletics offers.”

The NATYCAA Executive Committee is comprised of 20 members representing nine districts as well as two at-large members. Rennie, along with Matt Ennis, athletic director of State College of Florida will represent District 3 on the Executive Committee for the 2018-19 school year.

Now in its 31st year, NATYCAA is the professional organization of two-year college athletics administrators and membership open to all two-year institutions from throughout the country.

NATYCAA is administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), which is in its 54th year. For more information on NACDA and the 17 professional associations that fall under its umbrella, visit www.nacda.com.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com