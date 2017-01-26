Bossier Parish Community College and Louisiana Tech University signed a memorandum of understanding today allowing qualified BPCC employees who wish to enroll at Louisiana Tech University to receive reduced tuition benefits.

“We are so grateful to be able to offer our faculty and staff this opportunity to further their education with such an outstanding leader in higher education,” said BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr. “Not only will our employees benefit from world-class instruction at a tier one research university… they will do so at a reduced cost.”

Under the agreement, full-time faculty and staff at BPCC will be allowed to enroll at Louisiana Tech University for undergraduate or graduate courses at a reduced rate plus certain applicable fees.

“Louisiana Tech and BPCC have a shared commitment to producing graduates with the skill sets to compete in today’s global economy,” said Louisiana Tech President Dr. Les Guice. “Providing BPCC personnel with an opportunity to strengthen their educational credentials will benefit the region and the State. We are honored to partner with BPCC in this new way.”

Full-time BPCC employees must be a degree-seeking student at Louisiana Tech. They will be able to register for up to six (6) hours per quarter at a reduced rate of $25 per credit hour, not to exceed $75 for any three (3) credit hour undergraduate course and for up to six (6) hours per quarter at a reduced rate of $50, not to exceed $150 for any three (3) credit hour graduate course.