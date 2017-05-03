Northwestern State University and Bossier Parish Community College updated an agreement Tuesday that helps EMT students complete their degree.

Administrators signed an addendum to the nine-year-old agreement that will update the course matrix.

This means BPCC students who complete their Emergency Medical Technician–Paramedic training can transfer those credits towards fulfillment of a degree in unified public safety administration (UPSA) at NSU.

“If our programs are good, they are dynamic and they are changing and they need to be updated from time to time,” said BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman.

NSU’s Acting President Dr. Chris Maggio noted the number of agreements between BPCC and NSU and praised both colleges for their cooperation and focus on the students.

“We could not do this without the collaboration and the academic excellence apparent at BPCC. Our NSU faculty respect the education that students receive at BPCC and we jump at the chance to formalize these articulations,” Maggio said.