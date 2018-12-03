BPCC announces 2018 fall graduation, speakers and events

Bossier Parish Community College will hold its 80th commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 7, at the College’s Health & Physical Education complex, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City.

BPCC Foundation Board Member Dr. Markey W. Pierre and BPCC Foundation President David “Rocky” Rockett are slated to give the commencement addresses at the graduation ceremonies.

Dr. Pierre will address graduates at the 9:30 a.m. ceremony for the Division of Science, Nursing & Allied Health and the Division of Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Rockett will address graduates at 2 p.m.for the divisions of Behavioral-Social Sciences; Business; Communication and Performing Arts; and Liberal Arts.

At the afternoon ceremony, students from BPCC’s College Transition Programs, who have completed requirements for the Louisiana high school diploma, will receive their certificates. The College Transition Programs include Middle College (High School Equivalency Program), English as a Second Language, and High School Equivalency in Spanish. These programs help students identify a plan for their lives beyond a high school diploma.

In observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (Dec 7), we will also be recognizing veterans from World War II during the graduation ceremonies.

For graduates’ friends and family who cannot attend the commencement ceremonies on Friday, both programs will be streamed LIVE online at www.bpcc.edu/graduation/fall.