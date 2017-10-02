Bossier Parish Community College has created a new Tuition Deferral Plan (TDP).

How it works: If an employer has a tuition assistance or tuition reimbursement benefit, the employee can apply to have his/her tuition deferred up to 30 days beyond the semester. This means that he/she may not need to come “out-of-pocket” to get started in a program that could lead to career advancement and a higher earning potential.

“Too many working adults do not qualify for traditional financial aid and yet do not earn enough to pay for college,” says BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr. “Traditionally, students who work for companies with a tuition assistance program are required to seek reimbursement once the class is completed. BPCC’s Tuition Deferral Program recognizes the challenges facing working Louisianans and provides an extended payment deadline that allows students to start now and pay later.”

BPCC has more than 75 associate degrees, certifications, technical diplomas, and technical competency areas from which to choose.

For a complete list of programs, or to apply for the Tuition Deferral Plan, visit www.bpcc.edu/tuitiondeferralplan. For any other questions, email tuitiondeferral@bpcc.edu.