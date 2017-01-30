BPCC announces Spring 2017 multicultural series events

BPCC is proud to announce its Spring 2017 Multicultural Series events/activities line-up. Sponsored by the Multicultural Committee and the Office of Student Life, the Multicultural Series provides multicultural awareness events and creates displays that support inclusion, diversity, and respect. These events and displays celebrate the rich culture, social awareness, and diverse histories of many and varied ethnicities in our global society.
“BPCC embraces a diverse community of students, faculty, and staff,” says Student Life Director Marjoree Harper. “The Office of Student Life and Multicultural Committee, made up of faculty, staff, and students, have planned six months of events to educate others about the rich history and cultures of those living in our community.”
The multicultural display board is located in the Emmett E. Cope Student Services Building (Building F) on the BPCC campus. Each display will have specific information about the culture and history of the particular series of that month.
Here is the complete list of the upcoming events:
Spring 2017 BPCC Multicultural Series
Sponsored by the Multicultural Committee and the Office of Student Life
Chinese New Year
Display: January 25 – February 3 Event: Thursday, January 26
Black History Month
Display: February 6 – 17 Event: Wednesday, February 8
Presidents’ Day
Display: February 20 – March 3 Event: Tuesday, February 21
Women’s History Month
Display: March 6 – 16 Event: Monday, March 6
Irish American Heritage Month
Display: March 17 – 31 Event: Friday, March 17
Autism Awareness Month
Display: April 3 – 13 Event: Monday, April 3
Celebrate Diversity Month
Display: April 17 – 28 Event: Monday, April 17
Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Display: May 1 – 12 Event: Wednesday, May 3
Jewish American Heritage Month
Display: May 15 – 31 Event: Wednesday, May 24
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month
Display: June 1 – 16 Event: Tuesday, June 6
Emancipation Day
Display: June 19 – 30 Event: Monday, June 19
For more information, contact the Office of Student Life at 318-678-6035.