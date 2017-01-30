BPCC announces Spring 2017 multicultural series events

BPCC is proud to announce its Spring 2017 Multicultural Series events/activities line-up. Sponsored by the Multicultural Committee and the Office of Student Life, the Multicultural Series provides multicultural awareness events and creates displays that support inclusion, diversity, and respect. These events and displays celebrate the rich culture, social awareness, and diverse histories of many and varied ethnicities in our global society.

“BPCC embraces a diverse community of students, faculty, and staff,” says Student Life Director Marjoree Harper. “The Office of Student Life and Multicultural Committee, made up of faculty, staff, and students, have planned six months of events to educate others about the rich history and cultures of those living in our community.”

The multicultural display board is located in the Emmett E. Cope Student Services Building (Building F) on the BPCC campus. Each display will have specific information about the culture and history of the particular series of that month.

Here is the complete list of the upcoming events:

Spring 2017 BPCC Multicultural Series

Sponsored by the Multicultural Committee and the Office of Student Life

Chinese New Year

Display: January 25 – February 3 Event: Thursday, January 26

Black History Month

Display: February 6 – 17 Event: Wednesday, February 8

Presidents’ Day

Display: February 20 – March 3 Event: Tuesday, February 21

Women’s History Month

Display: March 6 – 16 Event: Monday, March 6

Irish American Heritage Month

Display: March 17 – 31 Event: Friday, March 17

Autism Awareness Month

Display: April 3 – 13 Event: Monday, April 3

Celebrate Diversity Month

Display: April 17 – 28 Event: Monday, April 17

Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Display: May 1 – 12 Event: Wednesday, May 3

Jewish American Heritage Month

Display: May 15 – 31 Event: Wednesday, May 24

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month

Display: June 1 – 16 Event: Tuesday, June 6

Emancipation Day

Display: June 19 – 30 Event: Monday, June 19

For more information, contact the Office of Student Life at 318-678-6035.