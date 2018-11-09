BPCC, Centenary sign transfer pathway agreement

Bossier Parish Community College has made it easier for their students to transfer to Centenary College to continue their educational careers.

The two higher education institutions signed an articulation agreement Thursday regarding the acceptance of Louisiana Transfer program courses on Thursday.

Bossier Parish Community College Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman said, “ The agreement that we have the opportunity to sign today is going to formalize a pathway for students to start with us at BPCC and transfer to Centenary. We are recognizing higher education and collaboration, and that is always a good thing.”

The transfer agreement confirms that students who completed all credit hours for an Associate of Arts in Business, Fine Arts, Humanities, Mass Communication, or Social Sciences as well as an Associate of Science in Biological Sciences or Physical Sciences at BPCC (for which the student has scored a C or better) will transfer to Centenary College under Centenary’s transfer processes and policies and be applied toward the total number of credit hours needed for graduation.

“We need to have clear paths to success and we need to help our students navigate those waters. This addresses needs of the institutions but most importantly it addresses the needs of our students and our region,” said Dr. Christopher L. Holoman, president of Centenary College of Louisiana.

The partnership between the colleges benefits both traditional and non-traditional BPCC students by offering them an opportunity to continue their education at a four-year liberal arts institution, and provides Centenary College the opportunity to attract and retain students with a proven record of academic success.

Yesterday’s agreement between Bossier Parish Community College and Centenary College of Louisiana marked the first official two-plus-two pathway articulation agreement between the two schools and the first public-private articulation agreement.