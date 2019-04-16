BPCC Concert Choir, Haughton High Choir to hold Spring Concert April 25

The Concert Choir, under the direction of Mr. William Bond, Jr., will present its Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, in the Stephen W. Slaughter Performing Arts Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St, Bossier City. This concert is free and open to the public.

The ensemble will perform And This Shall Be for Music by Mary Lynn Lightfoot; I Shall Not Live in Vain by Ruth Morris Gray; Da Pacem Domine (Bring Us Peace) by Melchior Franck/Linda Spevacek; Heart, We Will Forget Him! by Laura Farnell; and No Time by Arr. Susan Brumfield. Ms. Janet Coughlin serves as the choir accompanist.

The program will also include a joint performance with the Haughton High School Choir. The two choirs will perform There Will Come Soft Rains by Ruth Morris Gray.

Many of the students enrolled in the Concert Choir have earned music scholarships. Music scholarships are awarded to students who pass an audition, maintain a 2.00 GPA, and are full-time BPCC students. Auditions for BPCC music scholarships are held several times throughout the year.