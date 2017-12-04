BPCC to dedicate parking spaces for combat veterans

Bossier Parish Community College will dedicate three combat wounded parking spaces at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 — on the 76th anniversary of the invasion of Pearl Harbor. The dedication will take place at the Building H (Nursing and Allied Health Building) parking lot on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St.

“We cherish the opportunity to serve every single student that comes to BPCC,” said BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman Jr. “But combat wounded veterans should hold a special place in everyone’s heart.”

According to the Wounded Warriors Family Support’s website, “there are an estimated 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients, combat wounded service members who have transitioned back into civilian life. They have made great sacrifices to ensure our freedoms but often go unrecognized. Wounded Warriors Family Support’s founder, Col. John Folsom, decided to change that. Wounded Warriors Family Support offers Combat Wounded Parking Signs, free of charge, to establishments as a way of honoring and recognizing these veterans.”

BPCC ordered three of the combat wounded parking signs and BPCC Physical Plant painted special parking spaces outside of the Administration building (Building A), the Student Services Building (Building F), and the new Nursing and Allied Health Building (Building H).