BPCC to hold on-campus registration today

Bossier Parish Community College’s on-campus registration for its spring 2018 term is today at the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St.

Spring 2018 classes begin Thursday, Jan. 11. A variety of spring sessions is available.

Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or call the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004.

BPCC offers associate degrees in six academic divisions: Behavioral & Social Sciences; Business; Communication & Performing Arts; Liberal Arts; Science, Nursing & Allied Health; and Technology, Engineering & Mathematics. Technical diplomas, certificates and technical competency areas are also available in each of these divisions.

For more information on any of the College’s programs, visit www.bpcc.edu.