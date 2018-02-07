BPCC to host theater dedication

Bossier Parish Community College will dedicate the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre during an unveiling ceremony scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, in the front lobby of Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St.

The Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre houses the performance space, scene shop, costume shop and makeup room for the BPCC Performing Arts students and is located in Building C – home of BPCC’s Performing Arts Program.

Slaughter retired from a long and distinguished career at Bossier Parish Community College where he taught speech and theatre studies. His gift to BPCC and, indeed, the community, will be as the architect of BPCC’s Theatre of Arts program of study and as the founder of BPCC’s Cavalier Players.

BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman Jr. made it possible to name the performing arts stage in memory of Slaughter.

“We’re honored to be able to dedicate this world-class performing arts space in Steve’s name,” Bateman said. “The Steven W. Slaughter Theatre will forever remind us all of his lifelong dedication to performing arts, education, and BPCC. With the naming of this space, generations to come will continue to know Steve’s legacy.”

Slaughter led the design of the College’s state-of-the-art theatre replicating Broadway features in all aspects of the building, sets, and programs allowing students to learn in a real theater-house environment from day one of classes.

“Stephen Slaughter was the reason I came to BPCC—he invited me to help him start the two-year theatre degree program, the first and only in the state. I soon became aware that ‘Uncle Stevie’ as all the ‘kids’ called him, saw the potential in every student he taught. He guided so many to realize the talent and ability that most never knew they had,” said Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, dean of Communication and Performing Arts.

During Slaughter’s tenure at BPCC, he directed scores of theatrical productions. He wrote and produced ten original educational children’s shows, which continue to entertain children of all ages each year.

Bateman, former BPCC Chancellor Tom Carlton, and Vice Chancellor Lesa Taylor-Dupree will speak at the ceremony. Crawford, dean of Communication and Performing Arts, will make additional remarks.

In addition to the dedication of the Theatre, the Stephen W. Slaughter Memorial Scholarship was established recently to assist students interested in Performing Arts at BPCC.

The dedication ceremony will take place prior to the opening of the annual children’s show, written by Slaughter. Admission is free for opening night of the children’s show “Hansel & Gretel: A Creole Tale” beginning at 7 p.m. immediately following the dedication ceremony.