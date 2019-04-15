BPCC music faculty concert scheduled April 23

The Music Program at Bossier Parish Community College will present a Music Faculty Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City. The concert is free and open to the public.

Music Instructor Joshua Waldrop will be the soloist alongside BPCC’s Music Program Director Dr. Gulnara Chandler. The evening’s performance will feature Waldrop on the Horn and Dr. Chandler on the piano.

Music will include Vitaly Buyanovsky’s Four Improvisations (from Traveling Impressions), Crawford Gates’ Bells of Evening, Alexander Glazunov’s Reveries, Maurice Ravel’s Pavane pour une Infante defunte, and Alexander Goedicke’s Concerto for Horn and Orchestra, Op. 40.

“We are excited to be performing together for an evening of beautiful 20th century compositions for the Horn,” said Waldrop.

For more information on this concert and the Music Program at Bossier Parish Community College or to be added to the Friends of Music email list, contact Dr. Chandler at 678-6429 or gchandler@bpcc.edu.