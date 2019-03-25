BPCC named Louisiana Small Business Development Center Partner of the Year

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) has received the 2019 Louisiana Small Business Development Center Resource Partner of the Year Award.

“BPCC’s Division for Economic and Workforce Development is pleased to partner with the LSBDC Northwest Central Region and is honored to receive this recognition,” says Dr. Gayle Flowers, BPCC’s Vice Chancellor for Economic and Workforce Development. “Through our synergistic partnership, we are expanding our training, consulting, and coaching services to help Louisiana businesses survive and thrive.”

The Louisiana Small Business Development Center looks at a variety of factors when considering the nominees. Specifically, the award recognizes notable contribution (as observed by local and state SBDC personnel) in improving SBDC operations; support of the overall strategic plan as well as small business client services, and has worked productively with the LSBDC network. The award recipient must indicate continued partnership, understanding that there are normal operations parameters and considerations, as well as unexpected economic developments, and is acknowledged by the local/regional small business and economic development community as an advocate for entrepreneurs and support for their development and success. The awardee must also be in good standing with the SBA, LED and the LSBDC.

On October 1, 2018, BPCC opened the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC) Northwest and Central Region office on the College’s campus. The center provides business expertise and resources to existing and start-up small business in the areas of business development, market information and research, business finance, marketing, and training at no cost to clients in Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon, Red River, Webster and Winn Parishes.