Bossier Parish Community College Athletic Director John Rennie named Kent Falting as the college’s new cross country coach Tuesday.

“All my life, I’ve dreamed of being a college coach and I’m grateful to BPCC for giving me that opportunity,” said Falting. “I am excited for the new challenge taking what I have learned as a high school coach and applying it on the college level.”

“Kent’s passion for the overall development of student-athletes is just another asset for our athletic department,” said Rennie. “We are confident that he will move our cross country program forward as we continue to progress.”

BPCC’s cross country program began in 2015 and previously competed at the NJCAA’s Division III level. However, the program will now begin competing at the Division I level in the fall, something Falting is excited about.

“The move to Division I has created the opportunity for our athletes to compete against some of the best in the country,” he said. “It raises the bar for athletic expectations and sets up our student athletes to be prepared to make an impact at the university level upon graduating from BPCC.”

Falting has been the head cross country and track coach at Parkway High School for the last 13 years, compiling one of the most impressive records in north Louisiana. He has led his teams to two state championships, three state runner-up finishes and 13 district titles.

He has coached 16 individual state title winners in track and cross country as well as seven All-American finishers. Falting was Louisiana’s nominee for National Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2014.

Besides his coaching duties, Falting serves as mathematics department chair at Parkway. Recently, he became a published author releasing the book titled: Motivated Runners Find a Way.

— Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator