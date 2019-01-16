BPCC offering Crappie University on January 26

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is once again offering a continuing education course for those interested in learning more about catching crappies in and around Louisiana.

Called Crappie University, the BPCC fishing course is set for 8:00 am – 6:00 pm Saturday, January 26 at Margaritaville Resort/Casino in Bossier City, La. Lunch will be provided.

Crappie fishing is no longer just a cane pole and bobber sport thanks to tremendous advancements in tackle and techniques,” said Crappie University’s founder Gary White. “Crappie are located just about everywhere but the ways to catch them can vary from water to water.”

“That’s why Crappie University isn’t a seminar like you find at sport shows. Instead, it is a full day of presentations in a classroom setting to help anglers get better at catching crappie in local waters; Louisiana is one of the greatest crappie fishing states in the country. Our instructors are the best-of-the-best in the region on their respective topics.”

The course covers topics beneficial to anglers of all skill levels, from beginner to avid. The enrollment fee is $99 per person and includes samples of crappie lures and chances at door prizes.

BPCC 2019 Crappie University Instructors and Topics:

Terry Richard, pro crappie angler, of Eros — “The Gotta-Have Techniques for Catching More Crappie”,

Capt. Clyde Folse, AKA the “Crappie Psychic,” of Raceland — “Southern Louisiana Crappie Tricks You Gotta Know”

Slade Dougharty, owner of Lake Fork Electronics Training, of Alba, Texas — “Understanding Your Electronics —The Basics and More”

New ways to catch crappie are constantly being found and refined. Each instructor has a favorite way to fish, but all are experienced with every method to find and catch the species throughout all months of the year. You’ll learn the best times, ways and places to fish Louisiana waters for crappie. This year’s course will highlight how to get the most from your sonar units, and how to catch crappie in tight, shallow cover where electronics don’t help as much. A question-and-answer period follows each instructor’s session.

To enroll in the 2019 Crappie University at the Margaritaville hotel in Bossier City, call the BPCC’s Continuing Education at 318-678-6015 or visit www.bpcc.edu/continuingeducation/crappieuniversity .

For more information about Crappie University, visit www.CrappieUniversity.com.