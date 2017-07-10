BPCC’s “Super Saturday,” set for Saturday, July 22, offers prospective students a one-stop college registration event on a “Saturday.”

The BPCC campus will be open for this special “Super Saturday” event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at 6220 E Texas St, Bossier City in Building G.

New and current students can enroll for fall classes in one easy location. “We want to make registration as easy as possible, and make it available on a Saturday for working students,” says Kathy Vercher, dean of Enrollment Management. “This is a great way for students to get assistance with admissions and registration, and finish it all in one day!”

Students can get information on degree plans, day and evening classes, and non-credit courses; sit for placement testing; meet with advisors; register for classes and financial aid; and experience campus life. Students also can enter to win a 3-credit hour course and other prizes!

BPCC staff members from Admissions, Academic Advising, the Registrar’s Office, Financial Aid, the Business Office, and others will be available to assist students through the application and registration processes as well as with class schedules, course selection, financial aid applications, and placement testing.

Fall 2017 classes begin August 11. If someone is unable to make the Super Saturday event, BPCC’s regular, on-campus registration is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9.

For more information on registration, Super Saturday, or Fall classes, visit www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact BPCC Admissions by phone at 318-678-6004or by email at admissions@bpcc.edu.