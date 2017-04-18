Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) has released BPCC OnDemand™, a Learning Management System (LMS), to deliver non-credit, customizable, and self-paced online training that fits the needs of industry partners.

BPCC’s response to the need for an accelerated and modernized training platform is essential to today’s training management. BPCC OnDemand™ removes all the traditional barriers of enrollment for learners and is instantly available to anyone, anytime, and anywhere. The initial launch of the BPCC OnDemand™ platform offers courses that align to valuable Industry Based Certifications (IBCs), like CompTIA’s Network+ and (ISC)2’s CISSP. Future rollout plans include both independent and facilitated courses in Information Technology, Business, and Healthcare, just to name a few.

“With industry requirements ever changing we can offer a quick, high quality, and customized solution to training to meet the requests of our industry partners,” says Sandra Partain, dean of the BPCC’s Division of Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

BPCC OnDemand™ mutually benefits both individuals and companies. Individuals benefit by gaining the credentials they need to be competitive in their field while employers benefit by utilizing a professional development platform that is cost effective, user friendly, and customizable. The BPCC OnDemand™ team has the capability to create virtually any type of training to meet employers’ needs.

Companies in the Shreveport-Bossier City area are already seeing a positive impact. Mimi Hedgcock, Senior Principal, External Affairs at CSRA’s ITC says, “We commend BPCC for creating a user-friendly training approach that allows our current, and potential employees, to further advance their career. CSRA congratulates BPCC for finding new ways to meet the demands of our industry while strengthening their core curriculum”.

BPCC OnDemand™ is unlike any other online training that BPCC offers in that once enrolled, the training will fit the needs of the enrollee. BPCC OnDemand™ breaks the traditional mold of the academic calendar, enrollees can begin and end training at any time.

For more information about BPCC OnDemand™ or to enroll today, visit the website at www.bpccondemand.com