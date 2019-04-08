BPCC performing arts announces festival of one act plays

Performances for seven short one-act plays will be held at 6:30 pm Tuesday, April 16 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C, on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Admission is free and open to the public.

BPCC’s Theatre program is highlighting the work of seven student directors: Bianca Anderson, Kiero Jamerson, Jeroen Kales, Tsolomon Price, Michael Rogers, Myeleke Saimon, and Regina Williams. All students are directing the plays to fulfill requirements for the Associate of Arts in Performing Arts (Theatre) degree offered by BPCC in the Communication and Performing Arts Division. The Fall Festival will offer a full evening of theatre and will mark the drama program’s twenty-first season of student-directed work.

Generally, the one-act festival may contain mature subject matter and/or language and is not suitable for children.