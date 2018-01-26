The Performing Arts at Bossier Parish Community College and the Cavalier Players announce their 29th annual original children’s show, “Hansel and Gretel: A Creole Tale,” adapted by the founder of the BPCC Theatre Program, the late Professor Stephen W. Slaughter. Musical orchestration and direction is by Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, dean of Communication and Performing Arts.

Opening Feb. 16, “Hansel and Gretel: A Creole Tale” will be the first time audiences go “Walking in the Swamps” since the show received the Best New Children’s Show Script Award from the Southwest Theatre Association.

This musical fable for children of all ages offers a new spin on the traditional fairy tale of the young children’s encounter with a wicked witch in the woods who plans to eat them for supper. This version, told as a Louisiana Creole tale, is set in the swamps of Louisiana. It features a host of Cajun animals and characters who present the story of the young siblings, each with a dangerous “sweet tooth.” Hansel and Gretel’s quick thinking and ingenuity are put to test as they learn life lessons about safety and obedience — all while avoiding being the main ingredient in the big pot of boiling-hot gumbo.

The ensemble cast features Kiero Jamerson, Shandrika Jones, Aislinn Kimbrough, Cidney LaCour, Katie Lane, Kelly McFarland, Kelsi Monet, Malicia Owens, Kaitlin Polanski, Joy Rester, Myeleke Saimon, John Stewart, Mikah Thomas, Tomyia Washington, Issac Whitten, and Regina Williams.

Make plans now for you and your children to meet Hansel and Gretel and all the other characters in this delightful musical show.

For children of all ages.

For more information, contact Kim Condon at 318-678-6525 or by email at kcondon@bpcc.edu.

