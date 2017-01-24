BPCC receives donation for manufacturing program

BPCC today received a $1,000 donation from the Manufacturing Managers Council of Northwest Louisiana (MMC) to benefit BPCC’s Advanced Manufacturing Program.

MMC established the scholarship fund at BPCC in June 2013 and has pledged to make the donation annually. In 2015, the Council renamed the fund to the Manufacturing Managers Council in memory of Gary Kennedy in honor of the late Red Ball Oxygen founder and CEO. The scholarship fund supports scholarships in Industrial Technology and Manufacturing and has awarded six scholarships to date totaling $2,000.

For more information on BPCC’s Advanced Manufacturing program, visit bpcc.edu/tem.