Bossier Parish Community College was recently recognized as the top performing two-year college in Louisiana for the number of military-affiliated students served.

During the 2016-2017 academic year, BPCC certified more than 1,000 students under the GI Bill®.

“BPCC serves on average more veterans, active duty, and military dependents than any other community college in Louisiana,” said David Lewis, Education Liaison Representative with the Veterans Affairs Administration. “In fact, among all of the higher education institutions in Louisiana – only LSU in Baton Rouge serves more military-affiliated students than BPCC.”

BPCC has been recognized for outstanding service to military families with six consecutive national designations as a Military Friendly®College. The recognition honors BPCC for their dedication to providing veterans, military service members and their families with quality educational experiences. BPCC is also designated through the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Principles of Excellence participant, by the U.S. Department of Education as an Eight Keys to Veterans’ Success Site, and by the Louisiana Board of Regents as a Governor’s Veterans Friendly Campus.

BPCC’s Office of Veteran Education Services is located on the first floor of the Administration building and the services are coordinated by Program Coordinator Susan Stakes.

“Our services are designed with military students’ needs in mind,” said Stakes. “As a military-inclusive family, we proudly offer educational opportunities and benefits to military members, their families, and veterans who have honorably served.”

For more information on Veteran Education Services at BPCC, visit bpcc.edu/veteraneducationservices.