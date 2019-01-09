BPCC Rotartact to welcome Little Rock Nine member to speak at campus

Bossier Parish Community College Rotartact, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Shreveport, is honored to welcome Elizabeth Eckford, a member of the Little Rock Nine, to campus to speak and tell her story regarding the events that took place in 1957.

The Little Rock Nine, a group of African-American students, were the first black students ever to attend classes at Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, AR. The integration came as a result of the Brown v. Board of Education ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States in 1954.

Eckford is scheduled to speak at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 at BPCC, Building F (Emmett E. Cook Student Services Building), Room 203, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City.

The Rotaract Club of BPCC and Rotary Club of Shreveport has extended an invitation to two students from each high school in Caddo and Bossier parishes.

“The Rotaract Club of BPCC welcomes the opportunity to partner with the Rotary Club of Shreveport to bring the message of ‘anti-bullying’ to high school students in Northwest Louisiana,” says club co-sponsor Kelly McDade. “The opportunity to share Ms. Eckford’s inspiring story is right in line with the club’s mission of spreading truth, equity, and community service. The Rotaract Club of BPCC was founded in Fall 2016 with the motto of Service Above Self to affect change within BPCC and the greater community.”

Eckford will spend 45 minutes at BPCC speaking and answering questions of her experiences as one of the Little Rock Nine and her accounts of the Civil Rights Movement.

After the morning speaking engagement, Eckford will then travel to the Rotary Club of Shreveport’s weekly meeting at the Shreveport Convention Center where she will be the guest speaker at its luncheon.

“Shreveport Rotary Club is thrilled to bring Elizabeth Eckford, one of the Little Rock Nine, to Shreveport and Bossier City,” says Rotarian Verni Howard. “Her courage to persevere during a tumultuous time changed the landscape of public education for our nation. Nine young people were responsible for the integration of public schools in the 60’s. Today, Ms. Eckford’s voice and her book continue the message of civility even during adversity. Our President, Joe Littlejohn, heard her speak and knew right away that her story should be shared. Our club is so proud to bring such an amazing legend to northwest Louisiana.”