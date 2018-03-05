BPCC sets music scholarship auditions

Audition dates for Fall 2018 music scholarship auditions have been scheduled for April 14. Auditions will take place in the Performing Arts Theatre (Building C), Room 123 on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St, Bossier City, LA. Students must call or e-mail to schedule an audition and a specific 20-minute time slot.

The base music scholarship is $1,325 per term. Students enrolling in Concert Choir, Concert Band, or Jazz Ensemble are eligible for a music scholarship. Students do not need to be music majors to enroll in the ensembles or receive a music scholarship, but an audition is required to earn the scholarship. Music scholarships may be renewed for up to six semesters, and do not cover fees or books.

“Our music scholarships are highly competitive,” says Dr. Michael D. Hart, Music Program Director. “The response from area students has been excellent and there are a limited number of scholarships available to be awarded for the Fall 2018 term.” Last year, the BPCC Music Program awarded more than 32 music scholarships to area students.

BPCC is the only public institution in the Shreveport/Bossier metropolitan area that offers the Associate of Arts Degree with a music concentration. The courses in this program transfer to universities in North Louisiana.

To learn more about what to prepare for the audition or schedule a date and time for an audition, contact Dr. Hart at (318) 678-6146 ormhart@bpcc.edu.