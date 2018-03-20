Singers from Bossier Parish Community College competed in the annual National Association of Teachers of Singing State Chapter student competition March 10 at McNeese State University in Lake Charles.

More than 100 singers from both universities and community colleges attended. BPCC was the only community college represented at the competition.

BPCC students competing were Joshua Bell, Gabriel Belton, Malicia Owens, and Hannah Potter. All students are music or musical theatre majors and voice students of Janice Aiken and Juliana Handy.

Of the BPCC students competing, Joshua Bell placed first in his Men’s Sophomore Classical division. This is the fourth year students from the BPCC Music Program have competed.

Base music scholarships of $1,325 are offered each term at BPCC. All of those students attending the 2018 NATS competition have earned music scholarships at BPCC.

For more information on the Music Program at BPCC, contact Dr. Michael D. Hart at 678-6146 or mhart@bpcc.edu.