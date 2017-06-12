The National Junior College Athletic Association has recognized two BPCC freshmen student-athletes, Elisa Favela (pictured left) and Chelsea Fagan (pictured right), as All-Americans.

This announcement added to BPCC softball’s already historic 2017 season in which the Lady Cavs finished with a record 42 wins, including an opening round victory in the Region XIV tournament.

The NJCAA recognized Favela as a Division I, 2nd Team All-American utility player, while Fagan earned 3rd Team All-American honors as a catcher. Both Lady Cavs, along with five of their teammates (Galen Brooks, Micah Gray, Raina McKean, Shelrika Bryant, Ashley Nipper) were also named All-Conference and/or All-Region. Favela was also named Co-Conference Player of the Year and nominated as All-Region Player of the Year.

Fagan, from Bastrop High School, hit .443 with 14 home runs (2nd in the Region XIV East Zone) and a slugging percentage of .885 (also 2nd in the East Zone).

Favela, from Campbell High School in Hawaii, finished first overall in home runs (21), slugging percentage (.888), total bases (158), and earned run average (1.87). She also lead the Region XIV East Zone in hits (43), strikeouts (92), and strike outs per game (7.52). She also threw a perfect game (third in program history) against Northeast Texas Community College.

The Lady Cavs are led by second-year coach, Amanda Nordberg-Hamilton, and first-year assistant coach, Curt Williams.