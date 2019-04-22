BPCC spring band concert scheduled for April 26

The BPCC Concert Winds will present its Spring Concert at 7:30 pm on Friday, April 26 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Performing Arts Theatre (Building C) on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City.

The Concert Winds, under the direction of Joshua Waldrop, will take the stage to perform a variety of wind band selections.

The evenings concert will include “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Damrosch/Sousa; “Brighton Beach” by William P. Latham; “Blessed Are They” (from A German Requiem) by Johannes Brahms and Arr. Barbara Buehlman; “ Serenade for Winds” by Elena Roussanova Lucas; and “Masque” by W. Francis McBeth.

Many of the students enrolled in the ensembles are full-tuition music scholarship recipients. Auditions for BPCC music scholarships are held periodically throughout the year.

This concert is free and open to the public.