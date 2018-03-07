Bossier Parish Community College is proud to announce that both the BPCC Comm Media Club and Public Relations staff member Hannah Cook won Addy Awards at the American Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier’s Annual Gala on February 24.

The BPCC Comm Media Club won two bronze Addy Awards and won third place for People’s Choice. The club was recognized for their work, “Things Beneath the Surface.” BPCC students Alex Richardson and Kerwon Popo also individually entered the competition in the business category and earned silver Addy Awards. Jonathan Elmore, BPCC Communication Media instructor, is the sponsor of the BPCC Comm Media Club.

Cook won a silver Addy for her “Champions in the Classroom” video series, which highlights student athletes who excel not only on the field but also in the classroom. Her video series can be seen on BPCC’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/BossierParishCC

The American Advertising Awards are the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, recognizing creative excellence and the very best advertising worldwide. Sponsored by the American Advertising Federation (AAF), the competition represents the true creative spirit of advertising by recognizing all forms of advertising, from all types of media, created by all sizes and types of entrants, from anywhere in the world. This worldwide competition draws over 60,000 total entries annually.