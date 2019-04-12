BPCC students win big at state SkillsUSA competition

Bossier Parish Community College students brought home many awards recently at the state SkillsUSA competition in Lake Charles, LA.

BPCC won gold medals in 14 different categories; silver in 10 different categories; and bronze in seven different categories. Forty-four students won 54 medals and represented design programs, technical programs, artistic programs, communication programs, engineering programs, and overall leadership programs.

BPCC state winners pictured left to right: (front row) Sydney Parker, Paige Werner, (back row) Faren Wise, Emily Barmore, Sara Patterson, Danny Foots, Darryl Ware

“Competitions like this provide unique incentive for students to further refine their skills outside of the classroom environment and then to measure their development against other high performing students,” says Jim Boyter, BPCC’s SkillsUSA chapter advisor. “The diverse group representing BPCC this year will demonstrate the world-class training that our students receive.”

Boyter also received the state SkillsUSA Advisor of the Year.

Twenty-nine of the 44 state student winners will be heading to Nationals in Louisville, KY in June to represent BPCC. The SkillsUSA National Championships include more than 6,000 outstanding career and technical education students –– all state contest winners –– competing hands-on in 100 different trade, technical and leadership fields. Students work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts. Contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, and test competencies are set by industry.

Below is the list of BPCC student winners:

Gold Medal winners:

Audio/Radio Production – Kayla Kennedy; Thomas Pilkinton

Broadcast News Production – Emily Barmore; Danny Foots; Sara Patterson; Chris Hale

Community Action Project – Hannah Retiz; Cody Retiz

Digital Cinema Production – Michael Jennings; LyDarius Kirkendoll

Employment Application Process – Matthew Wallace

Engineering Technology/Design – Mark Mangaoang; Juan Flores; Paul Vu

Opening and Closing Ceremonies – Darryl Ware; Paige Werner; Danny Foots; Sydney Parker; Emily Barmore;

Sara Patterson; Farin Wise

Photography – Paige Werner

Prepared Speech – Sydney Green

Promotional Bulletin Board – Martha Claire Lepore; Jennifer Henson; Caitlyn Chase

Related Technical Math – Paul Vu

Restaurant Service – David Falkner

State Pin Contest – Alex Richardson

State T-shirt Contest – Alex Richardson

Silver Medal winners:

Broadcast News Production – Melanie Flores; Adam Stampley; Sydney Parker; Bailey Harvey

Employment Application Process – Brooke Boggs

Engineering Technology/Design – Thomas Hornbuckle; Panharith Bel

Information Technology Services – Dakota Ferry

Prepared Speech – Samuel Wolfe

Principles of Engineering – Juan Flores

Promotional Bulletin Board – Amanda Macy; Charles Corbett; Lindsey Hall-Rummings

Related Technical Math – Joseph Lemoine,

Restaurant Service – John Schwarz

Web Design – Ethan Hagan;Taveon Morrison

Bronze Medal winners:

Action Skills – Cody Retiz

Advertising Design – Stephanie Hennan

Photography – Martha Claire Lepore

Related Technical Math – Mark Mangaoang

State Pin Contest – Justin Lee

Web Design – Malcolm Golden; Skylar Masson

Welding – Justin Morris

Two BPCC students were elected to serve as state officers for the next year. Sara Patterson will serve as president and Ethan Hagan will serve as vice president. They will be attending three days of leadership training while at the national competition.

BPCC faculty and staff mentors in the different categories prepare the students for the competition each year and attend the competition for guidance and support.