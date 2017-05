Online registration for Bossier Parish Community College’s summer and fall terms are now open.

Visit www.bpcc.edu/admissions to sign up.

Summer 2017 on-campus registration will be held Monday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Classes will begin Tuesday, May 23.

Students can select classes from three different summer sessions:

Session A Entire Semester May 23 – July 18, 2017

Session B First Half of Semester May 23 – June 19, 2017

Session C Second Half of Semester June 20 – July 18, 2017

Fall 2017 registration will be held Wednesday, August 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fall 2017 classes will begin Friday, Aug. 11.

Students can select classes from different fall sessions:

Session A Entire Semester August 11 – December 6, 2017

Session B First Half of Semester August 11 – October 4, 2017

Session C Second Half of Semester October 5 – December 6, 2017

Session D Four-Week Session August 11 – September 6, 2017

Session E Four-Week Session September 7 – October 4, 2017

Session F Four-Week Session October 5 – November 1, 2017

Session G Four-Week Session November 2 – December 6, 2017

Session J Thirteen-Week Session August 28 – December 6, 2017

Detailed information regarding applying, registration, tuition costs and deadlines can be found online at www.bpcc.edu/admissions or call the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004.

More details about all programs can be found at www.bpcc.edu/academics.