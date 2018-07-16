Bossier Parish Community College will celebrate graduates at its 79th commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20, in the College’s Health & Physical Education Complex, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA.

Dr. Peggy W. Murphy, associate professor of medicine at LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, will deliver the commencement address to graduates.

Students will be awarded associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates, and technical competency areas in each of BPCC’s six academic divisions: Behavioral-Social Sciences; Business; Communication and Performing Arts; Liberal Arts; Science, Nursing, and Allied Health; and Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

For graduates’ friends and family who cannot attend the commencement ceremony, the ceremony will be streamed LIVE at this link: www.bpcc.edu/graduation/summer.

