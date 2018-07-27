BPCC THEATRE ANNOUNCES ITS PRODUCTION OF A TEXAS ROMANCE

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players announce the final show in their season, A Texas Romance — a funny and poignant comedy by Ellsworth Schave.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m., Aug. 10,11,17,18 and 2:00 p.m., Aug. 12 and 19 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA.

Publisher’s Synopsis: Daisy Wilson lives in a small Texas town, a widow since her philandering husband was shot by his mistress—an action with which she has some sympathy. It’s 1928, and romance reenters Daisy’s life when she finds Garland Steinholden in the front yard awaiting permission to call on her, despite her older sister’s chagrin. What follows is the inquisition, the courtship, the pecan pie, and the big, loud rocks crashing down on a small wooden table. Daisy must balance her anger and fear with her need for intimacy and her determination to have a second chance. While Daisy decides if Garland is a worthy cause — and politely, but relentlessly pursues her, the food chain and the big wheel of life play a part.

“This comedy-drama may have its sweet side, but it’s also an unpredictable and pushy little play—and one of the best to be staged here in many a moon.” — Diana Claitor, Austin American Statesman

BPCC Theatre’s production of A Texas Romance is directed by Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, Dean of Communication and Performing Arts. The cast includes Allison Miller (Daisy), Jasey Gilbert (Doris), and Michael Davis (Garland). Rona Leber is costume designer, David White is technical director and sound designer, Keith Bruce is light designer, Jonathon Offutt is set and properties designer, and Aislinn Kimbrough is stage manager.

A Texas Romance will also travel to Michigan City, Indiana, to be presented as the final offering of the 50th Season of the Canterbury Summer Theatre. This will be the 14th summer for a BPCC Theatre production to complete the Canterbury Season, where director, Ray Scott Crawford is Artistic Director. The Canterbury is a professional non-Equity summer theatre, and the experience provides a professional opportunity to the BPCC Theatre students involved in the production. The cast and crew will depart from Bossier City on Monday, July 30 to the Canterbury. There they will construct the set, re-stage and rehearse the production for performances August 2-4.

This production is appropriate for teenage and adult audiences. Tickets are $12. To schedule your reservation, call the box office at 318-678-6021 or visit us online at bpcc.edu/theatre/boxoffice.

For more information about the show or BPCC Theatre, contact 318-678-6525 or kcondon@bpcc.edu.

Courtesy Photo (BPCC): Actors Jasey Gilbert (Doris), Allison Miller (Daisy), Michael Davis (Garland)